MrBeast is launching a mobile service in 2026
YouTube superstar MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is considering launching his own mobile service in the US in 2026, according to reports about his company, Beast Industries.
Instead of building new cell towers, he may lease network access from major carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon—a model that would allow him to avoid the high costs of building a network from scratch.
Beast Industries is also looking into fintech and mobile gaming
The plan is to offer affordable phone services by using existing networks and skipping heavy infrastructure costs.
Beast Industries is also exploring fintech and mobile gaming for future growth.
MrBeast already has a track record with Feastables (which made $250 million in sales and $20 million profit in 2024), plus a toy line and a Prime Video show.
MrBeast's move follows Ryan Reynolds's Mint Mobile sale to T-Mobile
MrBeast's move follows other celeb-backed carriers—think Ryan Reynolds's Mint Mobile, which T-Mobile bought for $1.35 billion.
With over 430 million YouTube subscribers, MrBeast could turn his massive fanbase into loyal customers and keep them engaged beyond just videos.