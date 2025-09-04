MrBeast is launching a mobile service in 2026 Business Sep 04, 2025

YouTube superstar MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is considering launching his own mobile service in the US in 2026, according to reports about his company, Beast Industries.

Instead of building new cell towers, he may lease network access from major carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon—a model that would allow him to avoid the high costs of building a network from scratch.