Eternal's Q2 FY27 profit jumps 92% YoY to ₹125cr

Eternal's consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged by 197% year-on-year (YoY) and 20% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹666 crore.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a massive jump of 78% YoY to ₹24,138 crore in the second quarter.

This is a significant increase from the ₹13,590 crore reported in the same period last year.