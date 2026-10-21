Eternal's Q2 FY27 profit jumps 92% YoY to ₹125cr
What's the story
Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has reported a 92% jump in its net profit for the quarter ending September 30. The company's net profit stood at ₹125 crore as against ₹65 crore in the same period last year. However, it fell short of CNBC-TV18's estimate of ₹250 crore. Following the announcement, Eternal shares fell by 3.5% to close at ₹308.8 apiece today.
Financial overview
Revenue from operations up by 78% YoY
Eternal's consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) surged by 197% year-on-year (YoY) and 20% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹666 crore.
The company's revenue from operations also saw a massive jump of 78% YoY to ₹24,138 crore in the second quarter.
This is a significant increase from the ₹13,590 crore reported in the same period last year.
Expenses
Total expenses increase by 75% YoY
Eternal's total expenses for the quarter ending September 30 increased by 75% YoY to ₹24,166 crore.
This is an increase from ₹13,813 crore reported in the same period last year and ₹20,314 crore reported in the previous quarter.
The company's adjusted revenue from other businesses such as Bistro and Nugget also grew to ₹132 crore as compared to ₹95 crore in the previous quarter.