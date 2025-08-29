Ethereum could hit $12,000 by end of 2025: Tom Lee

Ethereum (ETH) might be heading for a big jump, with analyst Tom Lee saying it could reach $5,500 soon and maybe even $12,000 by the end of 2025. This optimism follows the new GENIUS Act, which aims to boost stablecoin use on Ethereum and is expected to increase trust from big investors.

Institutional interest is surging Ethereum is at the heart of a massive $145 billion stablecoin market and keeps attracting serious money.

Companies like BitMine now hold over 1.7 million ETH—about 1.4% of Ethereum's total circulating supply—which shows just how much confidence is building around Ethereum.

Layer 2 upgrades are making ETH more attractive Recent Layer 2 upgrades like Arbitrum and Coinbase's Base have slashed transaction fees by up to 90%.

These changes make using Ethereum cheaper and faster, which is drawing in more institutional investors—and that demand could help push prices higher.