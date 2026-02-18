Ethnic wear brand Kiaasa to launch IPO next week

Started in 2018, Kiaasa runs 113 stores in 70 cities, offering everything from kurta sets and lehengas to dresses and accessories for modern Indian women. The brand uses a mix of company-owned and franchise models to reach more shoppers.

Expansion plans and financial performance

Kiaasa is valued at ₹231.5 crore (with shares priced at ₹121-127 each). Profits jumped by 46% last year, hitting ₹8.4 crore as revenue grew over 40%.

They're planning to open over 60 new stores by FY27, with eyes set on states like Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Delhi/NCR — the company plans to add 41 stores in the current financial year and 20 in FY27, for a total of about 61 new stores by FY27.