European stocks rise as Novo Nordisk's drug shows heart benefits

Healthcare 1 of the day's top-performing sectors

Novo Nordisk's news helped make healthcare one of the day's top-performing sectors, contributing to the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.26%.

Defense stocks also had a moment—Britain's BAE Systems rose 2% after Norway picked the UK for a major £10 billion frigate deal.

Meanwhile in the US, markets stayed quiet following a court ruling on Trump-era tariffs and a national holiday slowing activity.