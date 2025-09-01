Next Article
European stocks rise as Novo Nordisk's drug shows heart benefits
European stocks got a lift this Monday after Novo Nordisk, the Danish drugmaker, shared strong real-world results for its weight-loss drug Wegovy.
Shares jumped 3.1% as the company revealed Wegovy cut risks of heart attack, stroke, or death by 57% compared to Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound.
Healthcare 1 of the day's top-performing sectors
Novo Nordisk's news helped make healthcare one of the day's top-performing sectors, contributing to the pan-European STOXX 600 index rising 0.26%.
Defense stocks also had a moment—Britain's BAE Systems rose 2% after Norway picked the UK for a major £10 billion frigate deal.
Meanwhile in the US, markets stayed quiet following a court ruling on Trump-era tariffs and a national holiday slowing activity.