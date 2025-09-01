Next Article
Tire makers want GST on tires reduced to 5%
India's top tire makers are asking the government to drop GST on automotive tires from 28% down to 5%.
They say tires are essential for everything from farming to transport, and point out that tractor and aircraft tires already get taxed less.
The goal? Make tires more affordable and keep things moving for everyone.
ATMA's hopes for smooth transition
ATMA says a lower tax would really help small traders, farmers, and businesses that rely on cheap transportation.
They're also hoping the government will handle any leftover tax credits smoothly—by announcing changes quickly and offering a one-time refund—so the switch doesn't trip up business operations or cash flow.