Coal India slapped with ₹10.72 lakh penalty by exchanges
Coal India just got hit with a ₹10.72 lakh fine from both BSE and NSE because it didn't have enough independent directors on its board by June 30, 2025, as required by SEBI.
The company says it can't control these appointments since they're made by the President of India.
CIL's production dropped 6% in April-July period
CIL is now working with the coal ministry to bring in more independent directors and has asked the exchanges to waive the penalty, pointing out that waivers have been given before.
Meanwhile, their coal production dropped 6% between April and July this year compared to last year, even as the government tries to boost output and cut imports.