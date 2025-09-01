Torrent Power surges 2.5% on ₹22,000cr thermal plant LOA

Morgan Stanley maintains ₹1,444 target for Torrent Power

Big players like Morgan Stanley are still bullish on Torrent Power, keeping their target price at ₹1,444 and expecting solid returns from this project.

Financially, Torrent looks strong with low debt levels and plenty of room to grow.

This is now their biggest investment in the power sector yet, pushing their total capacity up to 9.6GW—a major move for the company's future plans.