European stocks rise on merger activity, political uncertainty lingers in France
European stocks inched higher on Tuesday, with the STOXX Europe 600 rising 0.1%.
Strong merger activity helped markets bounce back, even as political uncertainty lingered in France.
Political uncertainty in France
Despite France's ongoing government shakeups—President Macron is about to name his fifth prime minister in under two years—market reactions were contained.
The CAC 40 managed a small gain, and people are watching closely to see how leaders handle budget worries.
Major deals excite investors
Major deals are getting investors excited. Anglo American and Teck Resources agreed to merge to create a $50 billion mining giant, sending shares up 4.7%.
In Italy, Monte dei Paschi di Siena's stock climbed after data showed it secured 62% of its bid target Mediobanca.
Even with all the political noise, these bold moves are keeping Europe's markets feeling upbeat.