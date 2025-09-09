Waaree Renewable Technologies bags ₹1,252cr solar power plant deal
Waaree Renewable Technologies just scored a massive ₹1,252 crore deal to build a huge solar power plant for Waaree Forever Energies, a subsidiary of the holding company.
The project will deliver 870 MWac/1,218 MWp of clean energy and is set to wrap up by FY27 if all approvals go through.
Deal includes construction of substation and transmission lines
Along with the solar plant itself, Waaree will handle construction of a major substation and new transmission lines, plus take care of operations and maintenance for two years.
Since both companies are connected under the same group, the deal is between affiliated entities.
Waaree Renewable's stock jumps nearly 3%
Investors were clearly into it—Waaree Renewable's stock jumped nearly 3% after the news broke on September 9, 2025.
The company's shares have already climbed 22% this year as India keeps pushing hard toward its big 2030 clean energy goals.