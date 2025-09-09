Next Article
SEBI probe: Court asks regulator to explain Jane Street document
SEBI, India's stock market regulator, is investigating US-based Jane Street for allegedly manipulating trades.
As of September 2025, SEBI says its probe is at a critical juncture and the final order could be much wider.
Jane Street has pushed back, pointing out that an important surveillance report—one that reportedly found no manipulation—was missing from the order passed on July 4.
Jane Street wants access to all related documents
Jane Street also flagged conflicting findings from two SEBI departments and wants access to all related documents.
SEBI has refused, saying it'll only share what was used in its official order.
The court now wants SEBI to explain why more documents can't be released.
Both sides are standing firm as the legal battle continues.