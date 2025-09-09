Bitcoin hovers near $111,900, Dogecoin jumps 7%: Check today's rates

Bitcoin's stuck in a tight range between $110,000 and $112,000 right now. Traders seem cautious about a possible dip—even though big institutions are still investing—so everyone's watching US inflation data and Federal Reserve signals for clues on what's next. A sudden move could shake things up soon.

A look at today's altcoin movement

There's been a major shift in how big players approach crypto: spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $383 million flow out recently, but giants like MicroStrategy are still buying more BTC.

Nasdaq is even looking to list tokenized US stocks—blending old-school finance with crypto.

Meanwhile, altcoins like Dogecoin (up 7%) and Solana (about $218) are outperforming Ethereum as traders look for new opportunities.