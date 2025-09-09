Akasa Air lets you freeze your ticket price for this
Akasa Air just launched "Lock Your Fare," a new feature that lets you freeze your ticket price for a bit before you actually pay.
It's available only on their website and app, and is perfect if you hate those last-minute fare jumps or need extra time to finalize group travel plans.
Here's how it works
For domestic flights, you can lock in a fare up to 7 days before your trip and hold it for up to 15 days.
For international routes, the feature is available until 15 days before departure, and you can hold the fare for up to 7 days.
There's a small fee when you use this feature—but it could save you from paying more later.
A thoughtful touch for group travel
If you're booking with friends or planning group travel, "Lock Your Fare" gives you breathing room to coordinate without worrying about prices shooting up overnight.
With moves like this, Akasa Air is making flying feel less rushed—and honestly, that's something travelers will appreciate.