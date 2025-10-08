Evtec back in action after cyber-attack shutdown Business Oct 08, 2025

Evtec Group, a key supplier for Jaguar Land Rover, is back in action after a major cyber-attack forced its Coventry factory to close for six weeks.

The shutdown cost about £13 million and put 900 employees on furlough at reduced pay.

Now, with just 60 staff on site, they're working to get back to full speed in the next four to six weeks.