Evtec back in action after cyber-attack shutdown
Evtec Group, a key supplier for Jaguar Land Rover, is back in action after a major cyber-attack forced its Coventry factory to close for six weeks.
The shutdown cost about £13 million and put 900 employees on furlough at reduced pay.
Now, with just 60 staff on site, they're working to get back to full speed in the next four to six weeks.
Global impact of the attack
The attack didn't just hit one factory—it disrupted JLR's manufacturing at sites across the world, slowing down car production everywhere.
Many employees struggled financially during the furlough, especially with the ongoing cost-of-living crunch.
Evtec strengthens cybersecurity
After calling the breach a "wake-up call," Evtec has beefed up its cybersecurity with tougher firewalls and new protocols.
Even with a £1.5 billion government loan guarantee to help out suppliers, industry leaders say some companies are still on shaky ground after such a long stoppage.