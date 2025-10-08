Elon Musk's X settles $128 million lawsuit with ex-Twitter execs

Elon Musk's X has agreed to settle a $128 million lawsuit with four former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal. The execs claimed they were denied a year's salary and stock options after Musk's 2022 takeover. The deal is confidential and still needs final court approval.

X maintains it acted within bounds X insists it did nothing wrong, saying these execs were let go for performance reasons, not to dodge severance.

For now, the court is giving both sides more time to wrap things up.

X previously settled $500 million class-action lawsuit This isn't the only severance drama at X. After Musk's takeover, staff was slashed from 7,500 to 2,000.

Just two months ago, X settled a $500 million class-action lawsuit from thousands of ex-employees over unpaid severance, showing how messy big tech layoffs can get.