Ex-Google DeepMind researcher is raising Europe's biggest-ever seed round
David Silver, the brains behind AlphaGo and a former Google DeepMind researcher, is raising $1 billion for his new London-based venture, Ineffable Intelligence.
This could be Europe's biggest-ever seed round, giving the company a massive $4 billion valuation.
Sequoia Capital is leading the charge, with NVIDIA, Google, and Microsoft also interested.
Silver's vision for Ineffable Intelligence
Launched by Silver in January 2026, Ineffable Intelligence wants to build an AI that never stops learning—basically a super-smart system that figures things out on its own.
The startup leans on Silver's deep experience in reinforcement learning (where AI learns by trial and error).
Even as CEO here, he's still teaching at University College London.
A trend in the European AI scene
Silver isn't alone—more European AI experts are leaving big labs to launch ambitious startups.
For example, ex-Meta scientist Yann LeCun is raising €500 million for AMI Labs to bring together talent from DeepMind, OpenAI, xAI, and Meta.