Pakistan's global financial leadership claim debunked by ex-IMF director
What's the story
Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, India's former executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has dismissed Pakistan's claim of returning to global financial leadership as a "historic milestone." He clarified that the chair of the IMF and World Bank Boards of Governors is purely ceremonial and rotates annually among member countries. Subramanian made these remarks in a post on X, emphasizing that it's more about protocol than power.
Chair rotation
Subramanian explains chair rotation process
Subramanian clarified that while Pakistan will chair the IMF-World Bank Annual Plenary in 2027, this position is purely ceremonial and rotates annually.
He gave examples of Paraguay this year and Cabo Verde in 2025 to illustrate his point.
"It's protocol, not power," he said, emphasizing that these positions do not confer any real global financial leadership.
Historical milestone
Pakistan to chair IMF, World Bank in 2027
Pakistan was recently announced as the incoming chair of the Boards of Governors of the IMF and World Bank Group (WBG) for 2027.
This will be its first time in this position since 1953.
Ahad Khan Cheema, Pakistan's Economic Affairs Minister and governor to the World Bank, was formally announced as the incoming chair during a plenary session at this week's WBG-IMF Annual Meetings in Bangkok.
Financial dependence
Pakistan's economy heavily reliant on IMF loans
Pakistan's economy has been heavily reliant on loans from the IMF to tackle its financial woes.
The country is currently engaged with the IMF under a $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and a $1.4 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).
The EFF is being used to meet balance-of-payments needs and support economic reforms, while the RSF offers long-term financing for climate-related risks and resilience strengthening.