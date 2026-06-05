Ex-OpenAI Yao Shunyu at Tencent hopes to build long-term AGI
Business
Yao Shunyu, who used to work at OpenAI, is now at Tencent and has spoken about its AGI ambitions: basically AI that can think and learn like a human.
At a recent event in Beijing, Yao said he hopes to establish a long-term AGI organization in China, with big goals around research and creating innovative tech.
Yao Shunyu predicted AI worth trillions
Yao pointed out that smaller, more efficient AI models could give China an edge for everyday use.
He also predicted the AI industry could be worth trillions and stressed the importance of making powerful systems affordable.
His move highlights how Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and ByteDance are snapping up global talent as China ramps up its efforts to compete with Western AI leaders.