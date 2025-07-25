Next Article
Exide's profits dip, stock falls: Should you buy or sell?
Exide Industries's stock slipped 2.04% to ₹383.20 on Friday, as investors reacted to the company's uneven performance.
While revenue saw a small boost last quarter, net profit dropped by over 9%, leaving many unsure about what's next for the battery maker.
Key numbers from Exide's latest earnings
For the full year, revenue inched up just 2.79% to ₹17,237.85 crore, but profits fell from ₹882 crore to ₹800 crore.
Exide also took on more debt this year (debt-to-equity ratio rose from 0.05 to 0.11).
On a brighter note, shareholders will get a ₹2 per share dividend paid out July 18—but that could put extra pressure on cash reserves moving forward.