Explainer: Why Tata Investment shares 'crashed' by 90% Business Oct 16, 2025

Tata Investment Corporation's shares seemed to crash by 90% after a 1:10 stock split on October 14, but it was just a numbers trick—the share count went up, and the price per share dropped, but the company's value stayed the same.

The real goal? Make shares more affordable and attract more everyday investors.