Explainer: Why Tata Investment shares 'crashed' by 90%
Business
Tata Investment Corporation's shares seemed to crash by 90% after a 1:10 stock split on October 14, but it was just a numbers trick—the share count went up, and the price per share dropped, but the company's value stayed the same.
The real goal? Make shares more affordable and attract more everyday investors.
Stake in Tata Capital
Even with the brief panic, Tata Investment posted an 11.6% profit jump for Q1FY25, reaching ₹146.3 crore.
Plus, with its stake in newly-listed Tata Capital and the buzz around Tata Sons's upcoming IPO, investors are keeping a close eye—there could be potential value unlocking as the dust settles.