Blinkit, Hyperpure drive Eternal's growth ahead of Q2 earnings
Eternal Ltd.—the parent company behind Zomato and Blinkit—just saw its stock hit ₹358.5, up 1.2% today and nearly 9x higher than its July 2022 low.
All eyes are on its Q2 FY26 earnings, dropping this Thursday.
Stellar revenue growth expected for Eternal
Even with a likely 21% dip in net profit (thanks to higher delivery and marketing costs), Eternal's revenue is set to climb 66% year-on-year to ₹7,963 crore.
That's mostly because of a big boost in food orders, Blinkit's rapid growth, and solid performance from Hyperpure.
Blinkit continues to expand rapidly
Blinkit is expanding fast—growing its store count from 1,544 to nearly 1,800 since June.
While this means higher costs and tighter margins, shifting to an inventory-led model could help profits a bit.
For now, Blinkit remains the star behind Eternal's rising numbers.