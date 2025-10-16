Japan's bond market sees wild swings amid political uncertainty

Foreign investors have been snapping up Japanese bonds for months, even outpacing local insurers with ¥2.3 trillion ($15.56 billion) in purchases last April. This rush started after the Bank of Japan ended its negative interest rate policy in 2024 and began tightening, making Japan stand out from other big economies.

Investors are closely watching the political situation

Market moves are being driven by bets on what comes next—will there be more government spending or tighter money policies?

Hopes for a Bank of Japan rate hike have faded (now just a 20% chance for October), but political uncertainty means investors are watching every twist.

All of this has made Japan's usually calm bond market surprisingly lively.