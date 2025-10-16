Lenskart, Groww, Pine Labs, boAt: Upcoming IPOs in India Business Oct 16, 2025

India's IPO market is gearing up for a busy finish to 2025, with big names like Lenskart, Groww, Pine Labs, ICICI Prudential AMC, and boAt all set for stock market debuts.

Even after a slow start to the year, over ₹1 lakh crore has already been raised so far in 2025, and the last three months alone have seen over 100 IPOs.