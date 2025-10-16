Lenskart, Groww, Pine Labs, boAt: Upcoming IPOs in India
India's IPO market is gearing up for a busy finish to 2025, with big names like Lenskart, Groww, Pine Labs, ICICI Prudential AMC, and boAt all set for stock market debuts.
Even after a slow start to the year, over ₹1 lakh crore has already been raised so far in 2025, and the last three months alone have seen over 100 IPOs.
Lenskart, Groww, Pine Labs, and boAt's IPO plans
Lenskart is eyeing an ₹8,000 crore IPO to boost its reach in smaller cities and upgrade its tech and manufacturing.
Groww wants to raise ₹7,000 crore by tapping into its loyal user base in the fintech space.
Pine Labs and boAt are also joining the action soon.
While investor buzz is high, experts say these companies' long-term success will depend on solid business fundamentals—not just hype.
India's IPO market is heating up
With over 200 companies expected to go public and $35 billion projected to be raised by 2026, India's IPO pipeline looks strong.
But as some recent listings have dipped below their issue prices, smart investing (and a bit of patience) could really pay off.