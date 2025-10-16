India's exports to US drop nearly 12% in September

Trade deficit at a 13-month high

Even with the September dip, India's total exports to the US from April to September 2025 were up 13% from last year, thanks to tariff-free items.

But between May and September, exports tumbled 37.5%.

Meanwhile, India's imports from the US jumped almost 12% in September 2025 year-on-year.

India's overall trade deficit reached a 13-month high of $32.15 billion.