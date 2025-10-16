India's exports to US drop nearly 12% in September
India's exports to the US dropped nearly 12% year-on-year in September 2025 after the US slapped a hefty 50% tariff on over half of Indian goods.
Sectors like textiles, jewelry, carpets, and shrimp felt the pinch the most.
Trade deficit at a 13-month high
Even with the September dip, India's total exports to the US from April to September 2025 were up 13% from last year, thanks to tariff-free items.
But between May and September, exports tumbled 37.5%.
Meanwhile, India's imports from the US jumped almost 12% in September 2025 year-on-year.
India's overall trade deficit reached a 13-month high of $32.15 billion.
India speeding up trade talks with US
To tackle the tariff blow, India is speeding up trade talks with the US.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal admitted some sectors are struggling, but said the government is aiming for a breakthrough by November—even as negotiations continue in Washington despite a US government shutdown.