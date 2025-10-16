Sensex climbs 300 points, Nifty settles above 19,350
Indian stock markets opened Thursday's session in the green, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex both climbing as hopes grew for smoother US-India trade ties.
Bank stocks and midcaps also saw a boost, riding on the positive momentum.
US-India trade talks boost market sentiment
Trade talks between India and the US are making investors optimistic, especially as global tensions and China's export restrictions shake things up.
Even with some hurdles for sectors like textiles and gems, India's economic outlook is holding strong, and forecasts for next year's growth just got a bump—good news for anyone keeping an eye on markets or thinking about investing.
Nifty may gain further on sustained buying
Signals from the US hint at easing trade friction with India, which is lifting market mood.
Technical charts suggest more gains could be ahead if Nifty breaks key levels.
Early winners included Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises, and Bajaj Finance.