Sensex gains 322 points, Nifty settles near 25,500 mark
Business
Markets started the week on a high note, with the Sensex climbing 322 points and the Nifty up nearly 86 points early in the session on October 16.
Optimism is running high thanks to hopes of US Fed rate cuts and hopes of progress in US-India trade talks.
Banking stocks lead the gains
Banking stocks led the gains, while sectors like real estate, auto, and consumer durables also saw a boost.
Meanwhile, analysts are upbeat about a possible US-India trade deal, which could ease tensions and counter China's rare earth moves.
If you're trading, experts say to keep an eye on Nifty holding above 25,500 for the best shot at more gains.