Next Article
Titan's stock is soaring: Is it time to invest?
Business
Titan is making waves in the luxury goods scene, with its stock trading at ₹3,549.0 and a massive ₹3.15 trillion market cap.
The company's been paying out dividends for 26 years straight—pretty solid for anyone who values consistency.
Titan's stock performance and market presence
Titan's part of the NIFTY 50, so its moves reflect bigger trends in India's economy and what consumers are up to.
Even with a sky-high P/E ratio of 84.9 and a modest 0.31% dividend yield, investors seem confident Titan will keep growing.
Company's fundamentals and future outlook
Strong fundamentals are the backbone here: Titan boasts earnings per share of ₹41.82 and a dividend growth rate of 30%.
That's impressive, but with such a high valuation, it's smart to keep an eye on how the market shifts.