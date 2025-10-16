Titan's stock is soaring: Is it time to invest?

Titan's part of the NIFTY 50, so its moves reflect bigger trends in India's economy and what consumers are up to. Even with a sky-high P/E ratio of 84.9 and a modest 0.31% dividend yield, investors seem confident Titan will keep growing.

Company's fundamentals and future outlook

Strong fundamentals are the backbone here: Titan boasts earnings per share of ₹41.82 and a dividend growth rate of 30%.

That's impressive, but with such a high valuation, it's smart to keep an eye on how the market shifts.