FIIs pump ₹3,162 crore into Indian stocks after months of selling
After months of pulling money out, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have flipped the script—putting more than ₹3,000 crore into Indian equities between October 7 and 14, 2025, plus another ₹162 crore on October 15.
This marks a sharp turnaround from the heavy selling seen earlier this year.
FII buying coincides with domestic investors' record pumping in 2025
This fresh FII buying has coincided with a nearly 3% rise in the Sensex and Nifty.
This suggests that global investors may be warming up to India again, while domestic investors (DIIs) have already pumped a record ₹6 trillion into the market in 2025, keeping things steady even when foreigners were selling.
What are the reasons behind this sudden shift?
Several things: government stimulus moves like GST cuts and lower interest rates, hopes for an India-US trade deal, and India looking attractive compared to other markets.
Plus, talk of US rate cuts and a weaker rupee are making India even more appealing.
Still, some investors are cautious since FII flows can swing quickly—but overall, the mood is turning positive.