FIIs pump ₹3,162 crore into Indian stocks after months of selling

This fresh FII buying has coincided with a nearly 3% rise in the Sensex and Nifty . This suggests that global investors may be warming up to India again, while domestic investors (DIIs) have already pumped a record ₹6 trillion into the market in 2025, keeping things steady even when foreigners were selling.

What are the reasons behind this sudden shift?

Several things: government stimulus moves like GST cuts and lower interest rates, hopes for an India-US trade deal, and India looking attractive compared to other markets.

Plus, talk of US rate cuts and a weaker rupee are making India even more appealing.

Still, some investors are cautious since FII flows can swing quickly—but overall, the mood is turning positive.