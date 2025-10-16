US tariffs from Trump's era won't impact India: RBI Governor

On US-India trade talks, rupee, and interest rates

Malhotra is hopeful that ongoing US-India trade talks will reach an early resolution and bring some positives.

Meanwhile, the RBI is keeping an eye on the rupee but isn't trying to force it to a certain value—just making sure things stay steady.

The central bank also kept interest rates unchanged at 5.5% this month, balancing inflation at home with all that's happening globally.

Next policy update? Early December.