US tariffs from Trump's era won't impact India: RBI Governor
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra isn't too concerned about the impact of US tariffs from Donald Trump's time on India's economy.
Speaking at the recent IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington, DC, he pointed out that India's economy is mostly driven by what happens at home, and its fundamentals are still solid—even with all the global uncertainty.
On US-India trade talks, rupee, and interest rates
Malhotra is hopeful that ongoing US-India trade talks will reach an early resolution and bring some positives.
Meanwhile, the RBI is keeping an eye on the rupee but isn't trying to force it to a certain value—just making sure things stay steady.
The central bank also kept interest rates unchanged at 5.5% this month, balancing inflation at home with all that's happening globally.
Next policy update? Early December.