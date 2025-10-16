Urban Company's ₹651cr worth shares to become tradable today
Urban Company, the tech-driven home services app, will see ₹651 crore worth of shares become tradable as its one-month lock-in ends on Thursday, October 16, 2025.
This means 4.15 crore shares (3% of total equity) are now free to trade, but shareholders aren't required to sell right away—it's just that they can if they want.
Urban Company connects people to reliable home and beauty services in 59 cities across India and abroad—all through an easy-to-use app.
The company went public in September 2025, raising ₹1,900 crore in a super-popular IPO that was subscribed over 100 times.
Shares listed at ₹162.25, a solid jump from the ₹103 issue price.
After listing, Urban Company's stock hit a high of ₹201.18 but then dropped by about a quarter before bouncing back above its debut price once the lock-in ended.
The platform's success comes from organizing what used to be a pretty unorganized industry and making it accessible on-demand for users everywhere.