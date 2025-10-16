Urban Company's ₹651cr worth shares to become tradable today Business Oct 16, 2025

Urban Company, the tech-driven home services app, will see ₹651 crore worth of shares become tradable as its one-month lock-in ends on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

This means 4.15 crore shares (3% of total equity) are now free to trade, but shareholders aren't required to sell right away—it's just that they can if they want.