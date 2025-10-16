Beta, backed by Fidelity, files for $825 million IPO

Beta's approach to funding and partnerships

Beta filed for its IPO with the US SEC and managed to keep things on track even with talk of a government shutdown.

The company has already raised $1.15 billion from major backers like Fidelity and Qatar Investment Authority.

Beta also just partnered with GE Aerospace, who's putting in $300 million to help develop hybrid-electric tech for future aircraft—showing Beta's focus on smart partnerships to push electric aviation forward.