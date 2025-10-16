EPFO members can withdraw entire provident fund or pension savings Business Oct 16, 2025

Big update from EPFO: retirees can now withdraw their entire provident fund or pension savings, no strings attached.

For everyone else, up to 75% of your PF can be taken out early for things like medical bills, education, or buying a home, but you'll need to wait 12 months after leaving your job for a full withdrawal, and 36 months for pension money.

The idea is to help you out in emergencies but still protect your retirement savings for the long haul.