Anthropic aims for $20B revenue run rate by 2026

Claude code is a hit, with $500 million in just 3 months

The company now has over 300,000 business customers, and big clients (spending $100K+) have grown nearly 7x in just a year.

Their Claude Code product, launched in May 2025, raked in $500 million in annualized revenue in just three months.

Anthropic's APIs and tailored products are making AI easier for companies to use, helping it carve out a strong spot in the enterprise market.