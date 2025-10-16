Anthropic aims for $20B revenue run rate by 2026
Anthropic, a major AI company, is setting its sights on $20 billion in annual revenue by 2026—more than double what it expects by the end of 2025.
This big leap is thanks to a surge in businesses wanting smarter AI tools and infrastructure.
Claude code is a hit, with $500 million in just 3 months
The company now has over 300,000 business customers, and big clients (spending $100K+) have grown nearly 7x in just a year.
Their Claude Code product, launched in May 2025, raked in $500 million in annualized revenue in just three months.
Anthropic's APIs and tailored products are making AI easier for companies to use, helping it carve out a strong spot in the enterprise market.
With new India office, Anthropic is going global
After raising $13 billion this year at a $183 billion valuation, Anthropic is going global, with its first India office opening in Bengaluru in 2026.
Its revenue run rate is rapidly approaching OpenAI's.
What makes Anthropic different? It's putting a real focus on AI safety and practical business uses, even as competition heats up.