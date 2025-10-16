India seeks $12-13bn more in US energy purchases Business Oct 16, 2025

India is sitting down with the US this week to sort out tariff issues and ramp up energy trade.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal shared that India wants to buy $12-13 billion more in US energy, building on a big jump in exports to the US—up 13.3% to $45.82 billion in the first half of this fiscal year.