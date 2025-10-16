Next Article
India seeks $12-13bn more in US energy purchases
Business
India is sitting down with the US this week to sort out tariff issues and ramp up energy trade.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal shared that India wants to buy $12-13 billion more in US energy, building on a big jump in exports to the US—up 13.3% to $45.82 billion in the first half of this fiscal year.
Indian officials in Washington for ongoing trade agreement talks
Indian officials are in Washington for ongoing trade agreement talks, even as the US government is in shutdown.
They've already wrapped up five rounds of negotiations, aiming to settle trade differences and reach a deal by fall 2025.
Agrawal also mentioned India is keen on diversifying its energy imports, but only if the price is right.