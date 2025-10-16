Amazon fires employee for anti-Israel contract posts
Amazon has let go of Ahmed Shahrour, a software engineer in its Whole Foods division, after he spoke out against the company's $1.2 billion cloud deal with the Israeli government.
Shahrour was suspended for five weeks and accused of breaking company rules by posting messages on internal Slack channels criticizing the contract.
Shahrour's case reflects broader issue in tech industry
Amazon says Shahrour was fired for violating conduct and communication policies, emphasizing it doesn't tolerate "discrimination, harassment, or threatening behavior."
Shahrour, however, believes his firing was meant to silence employees who question Amazon's business with Israel.
His case isn't unique—Google and Microsoft also fired staff in 2024 for similar protests, highlighting growing tension in tech over corporate involvement in global conflicts.