Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt go global to counter falling domestic sales
Indian wearable brands like Boat, Noise, and Fire-Boltt are setting their sights overseas after seeing sales at home drop by 6.3% in early 2025—a slump that's lasted five straight quarters.
These brands are now targeting places like Southeast Asia, the UAE, and Europe to keep growing, where they have tied up with local distributors and are exporting products from India.
Indian brands are betting on competitive pricing to stand out
To break into these new markets, Indian brands are teaming up with local distributors—Noise is already in stores like Selfridges and Virgin Megastore in the UK and Gulf region.
Even though international sales are still under 5% of their total revenue, these companies are betting on India's competitive prices to stand out in markets once ruled by big smartphone brands.
The goal: offer cool tech without breaking the bank for buyers in places like Vietnam, Singapore, and beyond.