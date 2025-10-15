Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt go global to counter falling domestic sales

Indian brands are betting on competitive pricing to stand out

To break into these new markets, Indian brands are teaming up with local distributors—Noise is already in stores like Selfridges and Virgin Megastore in the UK and Gulf region.

Even though international sales are still under 5% of their total revenue, these companies are betting on India's competitive prices to stand out in markets once ruled by big smartphone brands.

The goal: offer cool tech without breaking the bank for buyers in places like Vietnam, Singapore, and beyond.