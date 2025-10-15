Liberate raises $50 million to bring AI to insurance

Nichole is already helping over 60 customers

Liberate's AI assistant, Nichole, now handles customer calls while smart bots take care of quoting and claims behind the scenes.

This tech has already helped over 60 customers boost sales by 15% and cut costs by 23%.

In just a year, Liberate's automated resolutions jumped from 10,000 to 1.3 million each month—proof that insurance might finally be getting a much-needed upgrade.