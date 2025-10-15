Next Article
Liberate raises $50 million to bring AI to insurance
Business
San Francisco-based Liberate, founded in 2022, has landed $50 million in fresh funding to bring more AI power to the insurance world.
Backed by Battery Ventures and others, the company wants to help insurers ditch outdated systems and cut high costs by rolling out its AI solutions globally.
Nichole is already helping over 60 customers
Liberate's AI assistant, Nichole, now handles customer calls while smart bots take care of quoting and claims behind the scenes.
This tech has already helped over 60 customers boost sales by 15% and cut costs by 23%.
In just a year, Liberate's automated resolutions jumped from 10,000 to 1.3 million each month—proof that insurance might finally be getting a much-needed upgrade.