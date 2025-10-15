Next Article
Chinese self-driving firms Pony.ai, WeRide gear up for HK listing
Business
Chinese self-driving car companies Pony.ai and WeRide just got the official go-ahead to list shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Both are already listed on Nasdaq in the US—WeRide since October 2024, and Pony.ai since November 2024—so this move opens up new doors for them in Asia.
WeRide's ambitious plans and potential domino effect
WeRide is aiming for a dual primary listing in Hong Kong by December, teaming up with Morgan Stanley and China International Capital Corp.
These listings aren't just about raising cash—they're also about boosting global visibility and credibility.
If all goes well, we might see more Chinese tech companies following their lead and going global.