Exploring Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund: A comprehensive guide
Jio Financial Services and BlackRock have teamed up to launch the Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, bringing together Jio's digital reach and BlackRock's global investment know-how.
This marks BlackRock's return to India, with the fund aiming to make investing more accessible through a digital-first approach and low minimum investment.
Invest easily through the MyJio app
There are three new schemes—Liquid Fund, Overnight Fund, and Money Market Fund—each starting at just ₹500.
The focus is on short-term investments with lower costs through direct plans.
Everything is managed by a team of experienced professionals and you can invest easily through the MyJio app, keeping things simple and digital-first.