Trump tariffs impact: Nissan suspends US production

Tariffs and financial struggles

The US slapped a 25% tariff on auto imports in April, and Canada quickly responded with its own tariffs.

That's made life tough for carmakers like Mazda and Nissan, even though Canada is a pretty small market for Nissan (just 3% of global sales).

On top of that, Nissan is dealing with major financial struggles—last year they reported a $4.5 billion loss and are now trying to refinance debt after being downgraded by credit agencies.