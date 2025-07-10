Next Article
Trump tariffs impact: Nissan suspends US production
Nissan has hit pause on making its Pathfinder and Murano SUVs, plus Frontier pickup trucks in the US, but only for Canadian buyers.
This move comes as a direct response to new tariffs between the US and Canada.
The company says it's just a temporary step while both governments try to sort things out.
Tariffs and financial struggles
The US slapped a 25% tariff on auto imports in April, and Canada quickly responded with its own tariffs.
That's made life tough for carmakers like Mazda and Nissan, even though Canada is a pretty small market for Nissan (just 3% of global sales).
On top of that, Nissan is dealing with major financial struggles—last year they reported a $4.5 billion loss and are now trying to refinance debt after being downgraded by credit agencies.