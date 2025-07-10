Power stocks rise amidst falling market
While the Sensex and Nifty took a hit on Thursday morning, power stocks stood out with solid gains.
ACME Solar jumped 7.01%, RattanIndia Power rose 6.59%, and Jaiprakash Power Ventures climbed 4.92%.
Even Adani Power and Torrent Power edged up, bucking the overall market trend.
Power stocks are gaining while most of the market is down
If you're watching for where growth is happening, power is having a moment.
The sector's holding strong thanks to rising electricity demand and big government pushes for renewables and grid upgrades—even as some other power stocks like NTPC slipped 0.63%.
Government's push for renewables boosting select power stocks
There's serious momentum from government plans to boost solar, battery storage, and nuclear energy (with an ambitious 100 GW nuclear target by 2047).
Cheaper batteries and more digital businesses needing power are also attracting fresh investment into renewables—helping select power stocks stay in the green while most of the market is down.