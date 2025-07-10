Next Article
Markets dip ahead of TCS earnings announcement
Indian stock markets opened a bit lower today—Sensex slipped 77 points and Nifty dropped 23 points—as everyone's waiting to see how Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) performs in its Q1 earnings later today.
Analysts say the mood is cautious, partly because of ongoing tariff uncertainties.
What's happening to the major stocks?
Among major stocks, Tata Motors, Infosys, and HDFC Bank saw losses, while Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance managed some gains.
VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments pointed out that despite ₹77 crore in foreign fund inflows and steady global markets, things are staying pretty range-bound.
India also managed to dodge new US tariffs, which helps keep trade talks on track.