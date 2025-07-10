Markets dip ahead of TCS earnings announcement

What's happening to the major stocks?

Among major stocks, Tata Motors, Infosys, and HDFC Bank saw losses, while Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance managed some gains.

VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments pointed out that despite ₹77 crore in foreign fund inflows and steady global markets, things are staying pretty range-bound.

India also managed to dodge new US tariffs, which helps keep trade talks on track.