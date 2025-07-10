'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Stuart Fails...' greenlit by HBO
What's the story
The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, has been officially ordered by HBO Max. The show was first announced in April 2023 and will feature former cast members of The Big Bang Theory, including Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie. The spin-off will be created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, who also helmed the original series.
Plot synopsis
Here's what you need to know about the plot
HBO Max has also revealed the plot of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The series will follow comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman), who must fix reality after he ends up breaking a device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, causing a multiverse Armageddon. He will be joined in this world-saving mission by his girlfriend, Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (Bowie).
Show insights
Lorre, Prady talk about the show's creation
Lorre said in a statement, "I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about." Prady added, "The process of writing this show with Chuck and Zak has been damn fun, and I'm certain that joy will come through the screen."
Franchise expansion
It is the 4th show in the 'Big Bang' universe
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will be the fourth series in The Big Bang Theory universe. It follows the original series, which ran for 12 seasons on CBS, and its prequel, Young Sheldon, which concluded a seven-season run in May 2024. A spinoff of Young Sheldon titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiered on CBS in October last year.