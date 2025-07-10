'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Stuart Fails...' greenlit by HBO 

The Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, has been officially ordered by HBO Max. The show was first announced in April 2023 and will feature former cast members of The Big Bang Theory, including Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie. The spin-off will be created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, who also helmed the original series.

Plot synopsis Here's what you need to know about the plot HBO Max has also revealed the plot of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. The series will follow comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman), who must fix reality after he ends up breaking a device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter, causing a multiverse Armageddon. He will be joined in this world-saving mission by his girlfriend, Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (Bowie).

Show insights Lorre, Prady talk about the show's creation Lorre said in a statement, "I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on The Big Bang Theory would have loved, hated, and argued about." Prady added, "The process of writing this show with Chuck and Zak has been damn fun, and I'm certain that joy will come through the screen."