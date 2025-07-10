Next Article
Bitcoin reaches historic high, nearing $112,000
Bitcoin just hit a new all-time high of $111,988.90, thanks to growing interest from investors and big institutions jumping in.
Supportive policies from the Trump administration have also helped open up more money for digital assets.
As Bitcoin's market grows, it's seen as less risky—Anthony Pompliano points out this is making it easier for more people to invest.
So far this year, Bitcoin is already up 18%.
Bitcoin's surge lifts entire crypto market
Bitcoin's surge lifted the whole crypto scene—Ether reached a one-month high at $2,794.95, and related stocks like Strategy and Coinbase also jumped.
Plus, Trump Media & Technology Group is planning a crypto-focused ETF, which could bring even more attention (and investors) to digital currencies in mainstream finance.