Bitcoin reaches historic high, nearing $112,000 Business Jul 10, 2025

Bitcoin just hit a new all-time high of $111,988.90, thanks to growing interest from investors and big institutions jumping in.

Supportive policies from the Trump administration have also helped open up more money for digital assets.

As Bitcoin's market grows, it's seen as less risky—Anthony Pompliano points out this is making it easier for more people to invest.

So far this year, Bitcoin is already up 18%.