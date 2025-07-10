India proposes retaliatory tariffs against US duties
India is planning to slap $7.6 billion in tariffs on a long list of US products, after the US doubled its import duties on steel and aluminum.
The US move, which raised tariffs to 50%, has made it much harder for Indian metal exports—worth about $4.56 billion—to stay competitive.
Impact on young professionals, students eyeing careers in global trade
This tariff fight could shake up trade between India and the US, making things tougher for businesses on both sides.
For young professionals and students eyeing careers in global trade or manufacturing, it's a real-world example of how international disputes can impact jobs, prices, and supply chains.
With both countries now at odds in front of the World Trade Organization, how this plays out could shape future deals—and what lands on store shelves—for years to come.