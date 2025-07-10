India proposes retaliatory tariffs against US duties

Impact on young professionals, students eyeing careers in global trade

This tariff fight could shake up trade between India and the US, making things tougher for businesses on both sides.

For young professionals and students eyeing careers in global trade or manufacturing, it's a real-world example of how international disputes can impact jobs, prices, and supply chains.

With both countries now at odds in front of the World Trade Organization, how this plays out could shape future deals—and what lands on store shelves—for years to come.