EY India launches AI tools to simplify tax compliance Business Feb 18, 2026

EY India just dropped three new AI-powered tools—Global Trade Automation, AI Tax Hub, and Accounts Payable Automation—aimed at making tax compliance way less of a headache for businesses.

All these are part of the India Tax Platform, which brings direct and indirect taxes together in one place.

They are being showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.