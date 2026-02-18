EY India launches AI tools to simplify tax compliance
EY India just dropped three new AI-powered tools—Global Trade Automation, AI Tax Hub, and Accounts Payable Automation—aimed at making tax compliance way less of a headache for businesses.
All these are part of the India Tax Platform, which brings direct and indirect taxes together in one place.
They are being showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
What each tool does
Global Trade Automation uses AI to handle export-import tasks like HSN code checks and customs paperwork.
The AI Tax Hub uses smart agents trained by real tax pros to help with research, compliance, and legal stuff.
Accounts Payable Automation streamlines invoices and GST work so businesses can ditch manual processes.
The platform helps teams manage compliance confidently
By automating specific tax workflows, the platform helps teams manage compliance and adapt to changing rules.
"By combining AI-driven insights with our domain experience, the expanded India Tax Platform helps teams manage compliance more confidently and with greater transparency," said Rahul Patni, Partner and Digital Tax Leader at EY India.