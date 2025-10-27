The two partners plan to jointly invest an initial ₹855 crore into the venture

Reliance shares jump as Facebook invests in company's AI venture

By Mudit Dube 03:59 pm Oct 27, 202503:59 pm

What's the story

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) gained over 2% on Monday following the announcement that Meta Platforms' Facebook Overseas will acquire a 30% stake in the AI venture launched by the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate. RIL will retain a 70% share in Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd, according to the company's official filing. The two partners plan to jointly invest an initial ₹855 crore into the venture. At the time of writing, RIL shares on the NSE were trading 2.18% higher at ₹1,483.