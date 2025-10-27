Tata Housing, TRIL to raise ₹2,900cr via bond sales

Last bond issue was in mid-2024

This is their first bond move since mid-2024.

Last time around, Tata Housing offered three-year bonds at 8.05% interest in October 2024, while TRIL did the same at 8.15% in June 2024.

Right now, Tata Housing's bonds hold a solid AA rating from Care Ratings, and TRIL scores even higher at AA+, thanks to its broader mix of real estate and infrastructure ventures.