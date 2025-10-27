Next Article
Tata Housing, TRIL to raise ₹2,900cr via bond sales
Business
Tata Housing and Tata Realty (TRIL) are gearing up to raise ₹2,900 crore (about $330 million) through bond sales by December.
The companies are raising funds through bond sales, with bonds maturing in two to five years.
Last bond issue was in mid-2024
This is their first bond move since mid-2024.
Last time around, Tata Housing offered three-year bonds at 8.05% interest in October 2024, while TRIL did the same at 8.15% in June 2024.
Right now, Tata Housing's bonds hold a solid AA rating from Care Ratings, and TRIL scores even higher at AA+, thanks to its broader mix of real estate and infrastructure ventures.