Reliance and Meta launch AI joint venture for Indian enterprises

Reliance Industries and Meta have just launched a new joint venture called Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL), putting ₹855 crore on the table to bring AI solutions to Indian businesses. Announced today, Reliance holds 70% of the company while Meta owns 30%. Their big goal? Making advanced AI accessible across India.

REIL to build green data centers in Jamnagar REIL is set to build affordable, scalable AI tools for sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture. They're also planning massive green-powered data centers in Jamnagar.

Reliance will develop these AI products, with Jio using them alongside other third-party services.

Combining global tech with local know-how REIL will use Meta's open-source AI models—think of it as combining global tech with local know-how.

This move aims to create enterprise-ready AI for India that works at scale.