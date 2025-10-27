Tech giants are funding White House's new ballroom
The White House East Wing is about to get a big upgrade—a brand-new ballroom, with the old space being torn down to make room.
The whole $300 million project is privately funded by tech heavyweights like Meta, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.
Announced by the Trump administration, the renovation will involve donations made to the nonprofit Trust for the National Mall.
Donations align with each company's interests in the US
These donations line up with each company's interests in the US—Meta is boosting its US investments through 2028, Apple has pledged $100 billion toward manufacturing here, and Google's donation partly comes from its DOJ antitrust settlement.
Microsoft and Amazon (both big federal contractors) are also chipping in. Other contributors include Palantir, Coinbase, Ripple, Micron Technology, HP—and even Trump himself has announced he's donating personally.