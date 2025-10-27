Tech giants are funding White House's new ballroom

Donations align with each company's interests in the US

These donations line up with each company's interests in the US—Meta is boosting its US investments through 2028, Apple has pledged $100 billion toward manufacturing here, and Google's donation partly comes from its DOJ antitrust settlement.

Microsoft and Amazon (both big federal contractors) are also chipping in. Other contributors include Palantir, Coinbase, Ripple, Micron Technology, HP—and even Trump himself has announced he's donating personally.